Padres Pull Off Juggling Act in Outfield to Preserve Dylan Cease's No-Hit Bid

That's a 4-8 in the scorebook.

Kyle Koster

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease did not allow a hit in his first four innings of work against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. His unblemished work was seriously threatened by Juan Yepez, who blooped a little Texas Leaguer out behind second base that turned into a difficult chance for Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts failed in his attempt to corral the pop fly, but thankfully for Cease baseball is a team game. The ball caromed directly into the glove of centerfielder Jackson Merrill.

Not how they drew it up, but 4-8 looks really cool in the scorebook.

Cease held the Nationals hitless for all nine innings, completing the second no-hitter in Padres history. Bogaerts and Merrill's catch is right up there in history next to the Dewayne Wise grab as one of the more clutch juggles made to preserve a no-no.

