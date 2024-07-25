Padres Pull Off Juggling Act in Outfield to Preserve Dylan Cease's No-Hit Bid
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease did not allow a hit in his first four innings of work against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. His unblemished work was seriously threatened by Juan Yepez, who blooped a little Texas Leaguer out behind second base that turned into a difficult chance for Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts.
Bogaerts failed in his attempt to corral the pop fly, but thankfully for Cease baseball is a team game. The ball caromed directly into the glove of centerfielder Jackson Merrill.
Not how they drew it up, but 4-8 looks really cool in the scorebook.
Cease held the Nationals hitless for all nine innings, completing the second no-hitter in Padres history. Bogaerts and Merrill's catch is right up there in history next to the Dewayne Wise grab as one of the more clutch juggles made to preserve a no-no.