Padres Land Two Pitchers in Blockbuster Deal With Athletics
The San Diego Padres and Athletics have engaged in a blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal with multiple significant moving pieces.
The Padres have now shored up their starting rotation and back end of the bullpen for the closing stretch of the season, as they are set to acquire Athletics closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
In return, the the A's will receive the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball - shortstop Leodalis De Vries, as well as three pitchers - RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Baez and RHP Eduarniel Nunez - in exchange for Miller and Sears.
Miller, a 2024 All-Star, has posted a 3.76 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched this season, while accumulating 20 saves. While it's a bit of a step back from his All-Star form last season, he's tough to navigate when he's right.
Sears will provide depth to the starting rotation. He's 7-9 this season with a 4.95 ERA across 111.0 innings of work.
The Padres are 60-49 on the season, and sit three games out of first-place in the NL West.