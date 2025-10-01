SI

Padres' Mason Miller Makes History With Perfectly Placed Fastball

Miller struck out Carson Kelly on a 104.5 mph fastball.

Ryan Phillips

San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller threw a 104.5 mph fastball to strike out Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.
Mason Miller is bringing the heat in the MLB playoffs.

On Wednesday, during Game 2 of the Padres' wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs, Miller was incredible and made some history in the process.

Miller pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out the first five batters he faced before hitting Michael Busch's back foot with a wayward slider. One of his strikeout victims was Cubs catcher Carson Kelly, and it was ridiculous.

After Kelly fouled off two pitches, Miller threw a 104.5 mph fastball that was perfectly placed on the low-outside corner of the strike zone. Kelly could only watch it go past as home plate umpire Cory Blaser rang him up.

Video is below.

You can't throw a pitch any better than that.

Sarah Langs chimed in to note that the 104.5 mph fastball was the fastest pitch thrown in the postseason during the pitch tracking era, which began in 2008. It was the fourth-fastest pitch in the regular season or postseason during that time.

What makes Miller so impressive is that despite that incredible fastball, many think his slider is actually his best pitch. Through two games in the postseason, Miller has faced nine batters and struck out eight of them. He hasn't allowed a hit or a walk, just the HBP on Busch.

He's living up to the hype.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

