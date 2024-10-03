Padres Attempt to Prevent Dodgers Fans From Purchasing NLDS Tickets at Petco Park
The San Diego Padres want their fans to pack the stands at Petco Park during the National League division series, and they're trying to block anyone else from showing up.
On Thursday, a note showed up for anyone attempting to buy tickets to the NLDS series between the Friars and Los Angeles Dodgers. It's safe to say, the Padres don't want anyone from Los Angeles in their stadium next week.
The note reads as follows:
Petco Park is located in San Diego. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California will be canceled without notice and refunds given.
They could have just continued listing every area west of the Mississippi outside of Los Angeles County. Like the entire Bay Area, Portland, Seattle, Jackson Hole, Conejos County, Erda City, etc.
The bottom line is the Padres don't want Dodgers fans invading Petco Park.
The Padres and Dodgers open their series on Saturday and Sunday in L.A. and will be back in San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Wednesday.