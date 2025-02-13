Padres Sign Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher to Four-Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have awoken from their spending slumber and done so in a big way.
On the eve of spring training, the Friars have agreed to a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Pivetta. The 31-year-old is widely considered the top free-agent starter left on the market. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is for four years and $55 million, with a pair of opt-outs.
In 27 appearances (26 starts) during the 2024 season for the Boston Red Sox, Pivetta went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 172 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched. It was his first season as a full-time starter since 2018 when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pivetta turned down a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, so the Padres will lose their second-highest pick in the 2025 MLB draft for signing him, plus $500,00 from their international bonus pool. The Red Sox would earn the 77th pick overall as compensation.
The Padres have a glaring hole on their staff, as Joe Musgrove will spend the season rehabbing following Tommy John surgery. The rotation will be led by Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, and Pivetta. The fifth spot will likely come down to a battle between a group featuring Randy Vasquez, Matt Waldron, and Stephen Kolek.
Pivetta turns 32 on Friday, so a deal with opt-outs that allows him to test the market again in search of a big contract makes sense for him.