Padres Found the Wildest Way to Get a Walk-Off Win

The Padres got a thrilling win over the Marlins on Monday night.
The San Diego Padres have been struggling lately and when things aren't going well for you, sometimes a little luck can be exactly what you need.

That's just what the Padres got in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday night at home against the Miami Marlins when they found a wild way to get a walk-off win.

With one out and runners on first and third, Miami's Cade Gibson threw a wild pitch that bounced away from his catcher. Nick Fortes was able to quickly get to the ball and tried to make a play at the plate but San Diego's Tyler Wade slide in safely to end the game.

Here's how that played out:

The Padres are just 3-7 in their last 10 games so maybe this type of win is just what they need to get things going in the right direction.

