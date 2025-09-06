SI

Pat Murphy Followed Up Viral Pocket Pancake Interview With Pocket Quesadilla

Brewers manager Pat Murphy ate a quesadilla during his in-game interview after he pulled out a pancake from his pocket last month.

Blake Silverman

Brewers manager Pat Murphy pulled out a quesadilla during an interview Friday
Brewers manager Pat Murphy pulled out a quesadilla during an interview Friday / Screengrab via Apple TV / @Brewers on X/Twitter
In this story:

Brewers manager Pat Murphy is always prepared.

He went viral last month when he pulled out a pancake from his pocket during an in-game interview with Apple TV's Tricia Whitaker. The moment quickly gained steam and the Brewers even began selling "Murph's Pocket Pancakes" at American Family Field during Sunday home games.

Well, apparently they'll need to prepare a new dish at the ballpark in honor of Murphy, as he decided to eat a quesadilla during his interview with Whitaker Friday night as the team took on the Pirates.

"You caused me a lot of problems last time, you caused me a lot of problems," Murphy said to Whitaker on the broadcast. "You want a bite of this?"

Whitaker obliged and also mentioned they came prepared with a gift for Murphy in the form of maple syrup because the pancake he gave her last time was a little dry. He gladly accepted and had an idea, saying he "might put it on the quesadilla."

She abruptly poured some syrup on the quesadilla as Murphy took a big bite before he walked back into the dugout. Hopefully the Brewers don't decide to serve a potential new quesadilla with a side of syrup.

The food-loving antics seem to be working a bit, as Milwaukee holds the best record in baseball at 86-55. They hold a 4.5 game lead on the Phillies for the National League's top seed with 20 games to go.

Never change, Pat.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB