Pat Murphy Followed Up Viral Pocket Pancake Interview With Pocket Quesadilla
Brewers manager Pat Murphy is always prepared.
He went viral last month when he pulled out a pancake from his pocket during an in-game interview with Apple TV's Tricia Whitaker. The moment quickly gained steam and the Brewers even began selling "Murph's Pocket Pancakes" at American Family Field during Sunday home games.
Well, apparently they'll need to prepare a new dish at the ballpark in honor of Murphy, as he decided to eat a quesadilla during his interview with Whitaker Friday night as the team took on the Pirates.
"You caused me a lot of problems last time, you caused me a lot of problems," Murphy said to Whitaker on the broadcast. "You want a bite of this?"
Whitaker obliged and also mentioned they came prepared with a gift for Murphy in the form of maple syrup because the pancake he gave her last time was a little dry. He gladly accepted and had an idea, saying he "might put it on the quesadilla."
She abruptly poured some syrup on the quesadilla as Murphy took a big bite before he walked back into the dugout. Hopefully the Brewers don't decide to serve a potential new quesadilla with a side of syrup.
The food-loving antics seem to be working a bit, as Milwaukee holds the best record in baseball at 86-55. They hold a 4.5 game lead on the Phillies for the National League's top seed with 20 games to go.
Never change, Pat.