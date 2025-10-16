Pat Murphy's Son Austin Laid Out Perfect Reason Why Brewers Can Claw Back Into NLCS
The Dodgers took both games in Milwaukee to start the National League Championship Series, getting out to a 2-0 lead on the Brewers.
As Milwaukee faces an uphill battle, their manager Pat Murphy still believes his group can beat the odds and advance to the franchise's first World Series since 1982. After the franchise's 5-1 loss in Game 2 Tuesday, he said his team "has been counted out a lot this year" and thinks they still have some fight left in them.
Murphy's 10-year-old son Austin shares that sentiment, as he perfectly explained why he thinks the Brewers can claw back into the series when asked as he sat with his dad during a press conference Wednesday in a sweet moment.
"Well, the guys respond back really good," Austin said into the microphone via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg. "They started the season 0-4, those games were not good, but they responded with the best record in baseball so I believe they can do it."
The Brewers manager smiled wide with a proud head nod, then thanking the reporter for asking the question. Murphy's interviews are always fun, often sitting next to his kids and even breaking out snacks from his pocket to munch on during the discussion.
Dodger Stadium hosts Game 3 of the NLCS Thursday as the Brewers, who owned Major League Baseball's best record over the regular season at 97-65, try to get on the board in the series. Nobody expected the Brewers to put up baseball's best record this season, just like no one expects them to get back from a 2-0 hole. Those who know the team best have seen them bounce back before, though.