Pat Murphy's Son Austin Laid Out Perfect Reason Why Brewers Can Claw Back Into NLCS

The Dodgers lead the Brewers 2-0 as the series heads to L.A.

Blake Silverman

Pat Murphy's son Austin analyzed the Brewers as they face a 2-0 deficit in the NLCS
Pat Murphy's son Austin analyzed the Brewers as they face a 2-0 deficit in the NLCS / Screengrab via MLB/Brewers and @CyrtHogg on X/Twitter
The Dodgers took both games in Milwaukee to start the National League Championship Series, getting out to a 2-0 lead on the Brewers.

As Milwaukee faces an uphill battle, their manager Pat Murphy still believes his group can beat the odds and advance to the franchise's first World Series since 1982. After the franchise's 5-1 loss in Game 2 Tuesday, he said his team "has been counted out a lot this year" and thinks they still have some fight left in them.

Murphy's 10-year-old son Austin shares that sentiment, as he perfectly explained why he thinks the Brewers can claw back into the series when asked as he sat with his dad during a press conference Wednesday in a sweet moment.

"Well, the guys respond back really good," Austin said into the microphone via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg. "They started the season 0-4, those games were not good, but they responded with the best record in baseball so I believe they can do it."

The Brewers manager smiled wide with a proud head nod, then thanking the reporter for asking the question. Murphy's interviews are always fun, often sitting next to his kids and even breaking out snacks from his pocket to munch on during the discussion.

Dodger Stadium hosts Game 3 of the NLCS Thursday as the Brewers, who owned Major League Baseball's best record over the regular season at 97-65, try to get on the board in the series. Nobody expected the Brewers to put up baseball's best record this season, just like no one expects them to get back from a 2-0 hole. Those who know the team best have seen them bounce back before, though.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

