Paul Goldschmidt Immediately Shuts Down Injury Concern After Leaving Game
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt left Monday's New York Yankees Spring Training game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays early because of a sore back he's been dealing with for a few days.
Goldschmidt left the game after the third inning, which caused concern. However, Goldschmidt reassured everyone after his exit that he left the game early for precautionary reasons. He "didn't want to push it," so he didn't finish the game, MLB's Bryan Hoch reported.
The first baseman also noted there is "zero" concern that he will play on Opening Day next Thursday vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at home.
Goldschmidt will be entering his first official season as a Yankee after he signed with the team in free agency following six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.
So far through Spring Training, Goldschmidt's averaged .313/.389/1.077. He's had 10 hits, seven runs, three home runs and 10 RBIs.