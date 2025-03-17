SI

Paul Goldschmidt Immediately Shuts Down Injury Concern After Leaving Game

The new Yankees first baseman left Monday's Spring Training game after the third inning.

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt celebrates after hitting a two-run home run. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt left Monday's New York Yankees Spring Training game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays early because of a sore back he's been dealing with for a few days.

Goldschmidt left the game after the third inning, which caused concern. However, Goldschmidt reassured everyone after his exit that he left the game early for precautionary reasons. He "didn't want to push it," so he didn't finish the game, MLB's Bryan Hoch reported.

The first baseman also noted there is "zero" concern that he will play on Opening Day next Thursday vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

Goldschmidt will be entering his first official season as a Yankee after he signed with the team in free agency following six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

So far through Spring Training, Goldschmidt's averaged .313/.389/1.077. He's had 10 hits, seven runs, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

