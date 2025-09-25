Paul Skenes Gives Critical Quote on His Incredible 1.97 ERA From 2025 Season
In both of his first two MLB seasons, Paul Skenes has posted a sub-2.00 ERA. This is a feat many pitchers dream of and Skenes has already accomplished this twice.
At 23 years old, Skenes is the youngest MLB pitcher since 1985, when 20-year-old Dwight Gooden posted a 1.53 ERA, to come in below 2.00. Skenes's achievement is something that shouldn't go unnoticed.
However, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year was critical of his ERA when speaking after Wednesday night's game. They do say you are your own biggest critic.
"I'm actually worse than I was last year," Skenes said, via ESPN. "It was 1.96 last year. I'm 1.97 this year. Just got to be better. No, it's cool. I don't come into the year with any numerical goals."
Skenes is the top contender for winning the NL Cy Young Award this season, and with the stats he put up this season, it's completely understandable why. Across 187.2 innings pitched in his sophomore season, Skenes threw 216 strikeouts (tied for third-most in the league) and notched a 0.95 WHIP. His ERA and WHIP from this season are numbers the Pirates haven't seen in over 100 years—his ERA is the second-best behind Wilbur Cooper's 1.87 in 1916 and his WHIP is the second-lowest in franchise history behind Babe Adams's 0.90 in 1919.