SI

Paul Skenes Had Comically On-Brand Reaction to GQ Photoshoot With Girlfriend Livvy Dunne

Skenes is the newest GQ model.

Blake Silverman

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes talks to reporters about his GQ shoot
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes talks to reporters about his GQ shoot / Screengrab via SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) on X/Twitter
In this story:

Paul Skenes had a busy Wednesday. GQ published a profile of him and girlfriend Livvy Dunne to start the morning. Later on, he gave up just three hits and no earned runs in seven innings, recording his first win of the 2025 season in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Naturally, Skenes was asked about his debut as a GQ model after the game and had the most on-brand response possible.

"Um... Yeah, I don't know," Skenes said to reporters postgame via SportsNet Pittsburgh. "I'm going to get some flak in the locker room, I know that. I'm not looking forward do it.

"But yeah, I didn't know what GQ was until the offer came, so I'm glad I did it I think. I mean, how'd I look? Did you guys think I looked good?"

The second-year ace is known for his laissez-faire attitude, like when a meme was born of Dunne's reaction to Skenes being named the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, when his own expression looked less than thrilled.

The profile itself discussed the origins of Skenes and Dunne's relationship as they've grown into a "Gen Z it couple" online. Dunne, an LSU gymnast, has 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million on TikTok. Skenes is one of the MLB's brightest young stars, even if he has to take a few more pictures than he wants to sometimes.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB