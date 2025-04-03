Paul Skenes Had Comically On-Brand Reaction to GQ Photoshoot With Girlfriend Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes had a busy Wednesday. GQ published a profile of him and girlfriend Livvy Dunne to start the morning. Later on, he gave up just three hits and no earned runs in seven innings, recording his first win of the 2025 season in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Naturally, Skenes was asked about his debut as a GQ model after the game and had the most on-brand response possible.
"Um... Yeah, I don't know," Skenes said to reporters postgame via SportsNet Pittsburgh. "I'm going to get some flak in the locker room, I know that. I'm not looking forward do it.
"But yeah, I didn't know what GQ was until the offer came, so I'm glad I did it I think. I mean, how'd I look? Did you guys think I looked good?"
The second-year ace is known for his laissez-faire attitude, like when a meme was born of Dunne's reaction to Skenes being named the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, when his own expression looked less than thrilled.
The profile itself discussed the origins of Skenes and Dunne's relationship as they've grown into a "Gen Z it couple" online. Dunne, an LSU gymnast, has 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million on TikTok. Skenes is one of the MLB's brightest young stars, even if he has to take a few more pictures than he wants to sometimes.