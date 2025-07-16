Five Best Moments From NL's Win Over AL in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game
There is no All-Star Game like the MLB All-Star Game.
Facing a 6–0 deficit to the National League in the sixth inning at Triust Park, the American League battled back with four runs in the seventh inning and tied it 6–6 with two runs in the ninth.
After Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, the All-Star Game didn't go to extra innings. Instead, the 95th edition of the All-Star Game went to a tiebreaker swing-off for the first time.
Behind Kyle Schwarber's three homers in three swings, the NL out-slugged the AL—four home runs to three—to secure the win.
Here are the best moments from the 2025 edition of the Midsummer Classic:
First tiebreaker swing-off in All-Star Game history
Who needs extra innings when you have the All-Star Game swing-off?
Here were the official swing-off rules: Both the AL and NL elected three players to participate, and each player had three swings apiece to hit a homer. The team with the most homers after nine total swings wins.
It started out promising for the American League, as A's slugger Brent Rooker clobbered two homers for a 2–1 lead over Kyle Stowers and the NL after the first round. But after Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3, Kyle Schwarber took over, connecting on three homers in three swings to grab a 4–3 homer lead for the NL. Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda couldn't hit one out in his three swings, handing the NL a win.
Clayton Kershaw's likely All-Star Game finale
If this is it for Kershaw, he went out the right way.
Kershaw, named to the 2025 All-Star Game by commissioner Rob Manfred as a "legend pick," faced two batters in the second inning and recorded two outs. He got reigning Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh to line out to left field and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After the strikeout, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts trotted out to the mound to pull Kershaw, who walked back to the dugout to a big ovation from the Truist Park crowd.
Kershaw also produced some fun moments while he was mic'd up on the Fox Sports broadcast, including a chirp directed at Cal Raleigh after walking back into the dugout.
Hello there, ABS Challenge System
MLB's experiment with the ABS challenge system during spring training earned rave reviews from players, coaches and fans alike. And while the league hasn't implemented it during the actual season, it did feature the ABS challenge system in the All-Star Game.
It didn't take long for the All-Stars to take advantage. In the first inning, AL starting pitcher Tarik Skubal challenged an 0–2 pitch that was initially called a ball. He won the challenge, sending Manny Machado back to the dugout with a three-pitch strikeout.
"Hey, you take 'em any way you can get 'em, boys," a mic'd up Skubal said to Fox Sports announcers Joe Davis and John Smoltz in the broadcast booth.
Don't be surprised if the ABS challenge system is rolled out next season for good.
Incredible tribute to Hank Aaron's 715th home run
Following the bottom of the sixth inning, Triust Park put on one of the coolest things you'll see at a sporting event.
Using a hologram-like projection and pyrotechnics, the Braves displayed a reenactment of Hank Aaron's historic 715th career home run that surpassed Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.
"That's one of the coolest things I've ever seen in my life," Smoltz said on the broadcast.
Return of the traditional uniforms
Baseball fans everywhere rejoiced at the sight of the best players in baseball rocking their respective home and away uniforms at the All-Star Game once again.
Instead of wearing the All-Star Game-branded uniforms like they have the last few years, the National League wore their home white jerseys, while the visiting American League team donned its gray away uniforms.
No sport does nostalgia better than baseball. It doesn't get much better than seeing two dugouts full of All-Stars wearing 30 different uniforms.