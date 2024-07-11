Paul Skenes Finishes Incredible First Half With No-Hitter Bid
Paul Skenes finished his final start before the All-Star break in style on Thursday, throwing seven no-hit innings before being pulled after 99 pitches. That was just the latest start in a dominant first half. The rookie superstar will enter the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with absurd numbers.
Thursday was Skenes' best start of the season. He threw seven innings while allowing no hits and no runs. He also tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts. In the second inning, he hit Jake Bauers and walked Garrett Mitchell in back-to-back at-bats. Those were the only blemishes on his line. Debate will rage over whether or not manager Derek Shelton should have pulled Skenes, given he had a no-hitter and had thrown fewer than 100 pitches.
The 22-year-old has made 11 starts and boasts a 6-0 record, with a 1.90 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts against 12 walks in 66.1 innings. He is currently averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine, the top mark in the National League. Perhaps even more impressive, Skenes has yet to leave a start with the Pirates trailing.
As if those numbers weren't enough, there's this tidbit. Skenes is only the second big league pitcher with multiple starts of six-plus innings, no hits, and 11-plus strikeouts in the same season. Nolan Ryan is the only other guy to do it, in 1973 with the Angels.
The No. 1 pick from the 2023 MLB Draft has arrived at the big leagues and begun to dominate in no time. He has already become one of the league's best pitchers. Skenes just finished his 11th major league start, and he only made 12 in the minor leagues and only threw 34 minor league innings.
At this point, there should be no doubt that Skenes should be the National League's starter in the All-Star game. He is baseball's most electric pitcher and should be on the mound to start the Midsummer Classic.