Paul Skenes Named the One ‘Coolest’ Thing About Pitching in Big Leagues
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes took home the first of what could be many more league awards in his career Monday, winning NL Rookie of the Year after a historic first season in the MLB.
Skenes made his Pirates debut in early May but quickly took the big leagues by storm, routinely spinning triple-digit heat as he pitched to the brilliant tune of a 1.96 ERA with 170 strikeouts in 133 innings and earned an All-Star nod. He joins Jason Bay (2004) as the only two Rookie of the Year winners in Pirates franchise history.
The 22-year-old star was all smiles as he accepted the prestigious award alongside girlfriend Livvy Dunne in a special on-air moment. During the Zoom ceremony on MLB Network, Skenes was asked what he loved most about pitching in the MLB, and he had an intriguing answer for his fans.
“I think the coolest part is seeing lineups multiple times,” Skenes said. “And figuring out how to get them out different ways. I faced the Cubs four times this year, I faced the Reds three times, and I thought it was a huge deal in college, two years ago now, when I faced Arkansas twice in one year. So I’m growing up quick on that end.”
Skenes could be in line to take home another of the league’s top honors, the NL Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday.