Paul Skenes’s Nasty New Pitch Had MLB Fans Saying It’s Not Fair
Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is back after winning the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, and it looks like he's ready to be even more dominant in his second season.
The right-hander was on the mound in Saturday's spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles. He struck out four hitters in three innings and only gave up one run.
Skenes also showed off a new pitch against the Orioles, as he threw a cutter that should give hitters even more fits when they have to face the 22-year-old hurler.
Look at how nasty this pitch was:
Fans quickly joked about that pitching not being fair:
