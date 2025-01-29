Paul Skenes Gives Surprising Reason Why He Won't Play Video Game He’s on the Cover of
Paul Skenes was on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to promote MLB The Show 25. Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie All-Star pitcher, is one of three young stars from small market baseball teams who appears on the cover.
While fans may be excited for the release of the game, Skenes seems indifferent because he is decidedly not a gamer. Not because he doesn't have time, but because he's not very good at it.
"I’ll probably go in, log in and get my card and log back out," said Skenes. "I’m not really a video game guy.”
Meyers asked if that was because he doesn't like not being in control of himself in the game and Skenes gave a particularly surprising answer.
“I hate it," he continued. "It’s the worst. I’m terrible. I don’t have the finger dexterity to press the right buttons at the right time so I just don’t do it.”
That sounds about as frustrating as being trapped in a pit of foam.
A guy that can grab a baseball a half-dozen different ways and throw a ball around 100mph accurately on a regular basis doesn't have the finger dexterity to play MLB The Show. Really makes you wonder what you could accomplish if you went out and did some long toss an hour a day.