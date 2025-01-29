Paul Skenes Reveals Most Frustrating Part of Dating a Gymnast
Paul Skenes was a guest on Late NIght with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night. Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher, was there to promote MLB The Show 25 on the day it was announced he was one of the three cover athletes along with Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson.
Meyers made sure to cover a number of topics during the interview, including, but not limited to the 11-year old who recently found Skenes's one-of-one rookie card (which Meyers really wants to see), his stoic meme from when he won rookie of the year, the though process behind his mustache and even his relationship with Livvy Dunne.
Meyers showed the clip of Skenes messing around on gymnastics equipment and he ended up finding out that was actually a rather frustrating experience for the professional athlete. Not because it was embarrassing, but because he couldn't get out of that foam pit.
“The ball pit was genuine frustration," said Skenes. "I was genuinely pissed off. Those things are like ten feet deep. I’m tall, I’m not that tall. I’m just trying to throw the balls out, trying to get out. There’s nothing to grab onto."
Meyers joked that he must have been in there for hours, but Skenes reiterated his exasperation. "I was working up a sweat in the middle of November. It was pretty frustrating.”
So there you have it. Before you consider dating a gymnast keep in mind that they might encourage you to jump in a foam pit and it will be very difficult to get out. No matter how nice your mustache might be.
More of the Latest Around the MLB