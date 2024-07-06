SI

Peculiar Sequence of Events Ends in Two Run Homer for Bryan Reynolds

The Mets looked bad, then good, then abysmal. In the end, the Pirates improved their chances of winning by a lot.

Luis Severino after giving up a home run
Knotted at two runs apiece in the bottom of the fifth inning, Luis Severino and the Mets would have done better to keep runs off the board in such a crux of the game. Then, all seemed to break loose at once.

Severino attempted to pick off a runner at second base and threw the ball nowhere in the vicinity of a fielder, allowing two baserunners to advance to second and third. Then, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez picked off the runner at third. Two pitches later, Bryan Reynolds took a fastball 399 feet for a two-run home run.

Well, at least they picked the guy off at third to limit the damage, right?

Here's a video of the crazy sequence:

Illustrating just how important a go-ahead run (or two) can be in the fifth inning, the homer increased the Pirates win probability by 21.3%.

