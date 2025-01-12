Pete Alonso's Contract Situation Prompting Two Players to Seek Shorter Deals
After not garnering much interest in free agency, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told his incumbent team he'd be willing to accept a shorter three-year deal instead of the longer-term contract he was hoping for. This decision may have influenced two other prominent MLB stars to seek shorter deals, too.
Reigning World Series champion pitcher Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander are the two players who could now sign shorter deals with high average annual values this offseason, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported.
Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers mid-season last year. He posted a combined 3.17 ERA. He pitched in five postseason games for the World Series champions, totaling a 7.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 18 earned runs in 22 innings pitched.
Flaherty is unclaimed by any team at the moment, so it's possible he could agree to a one-year opt-out deal, which would put him back on the market next offseason. He would have a qualifying offer for the first time, though.
Santander finished his eighth season with the Baltimore Orioles by earning his first All-Star bid. He averaged .235/.308/.506 and hit a career-high 44 home runs and totaled 102 RBIs. He listed to a qualifying offer from the Orioles earlier in the postseason, but he declined in hopes for a bigger contract. He could now seek a shorter-term deal and end up in free agency next offseason.
We'll see what happens for Alonso, Flaherty and Santander before spring training begins next month.