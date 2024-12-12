SI

Pete Alonso Not Garnering Much Interest in Free Agency

Ryan Phillips

Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Mets during the 2024 season.
Pete Alonso might be waiting a while in free agency.

While Major League Baseball's offseason kicked into high gear this week after Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets, Alonso's name hasn't been circulating in rumors. Apparently, there's a reason. Multiple insiders are claiming there isn't much of a market for the first baseman yet.

MLB Network's Jim Duquette reported the market for Alonso is "still being established."

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeff Passan discussed Alonso's market and said, "The perception is that there is not much of one."

That's bad news for Alonso, who is 30 and coming off his worst season in the big leagues. The four-time All-Star had a down year in 2024 for the Mets. He played in all 162 games and slashed .240/.329/.459 while hitting 34 home runs and posting 88 RBIs. He hit full season career-lows in home runs, OPS (.788) and WAR (2.6), while notching a career high in strikeouts (172).

Alonso is a bad baserunner and a terrible fielder, so his bat is what creates virtually all of his value. Given how far down his numbers were in 2024 it's not shocking he isn't seeing the kind of scramble for his services that he likely hoped for.

