Steve Cohen Says Mets' Negotiations With Pete Alonso Have Been 'Exhausting'
New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen on Saturday opened up about the club's negotiations with free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, telling the media at a Mets' Amazin' Day event that talk with the four-time All-Star have been "exhausting."
"We've made a significant offer to Pete," Cohen said, moments after Mets fans at the event chanted "We want Pete!" "And what David said is correct, he's entitled to go out and explore his market, and that's what he's doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. Soto was tough, this is worse. A lot of it is, we made a significant offer."
"I don't like the structures [of the offer] that are being presented back to us. I think it is highly asymmetric against us. I feel strongly about it."
New York reportedly offered Alonso a three-year contract worth between $68 and $70 million, with none of the offered money coming in the form of deferrals, the terms of which the two sides were unable to agree upon.
Alonso initially was seeking a long-term deal but is reportedly open to a return to Queens on a three-year deal. And while Cohen and Alonso's camp quibble over the financials, the star first baseman has also been in contact with other teams, most notably, the Toronto Blue Jays, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
Alonso, the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year, set the record for the most home runs by a rookie with 53, and has belted 40-plus home runs two times since his standout first year. He has also earned the respect of his teammates. Count the likes of star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who acknowledged things would be "different" should Alonso not return, and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who said he "would love" to see the slugger back in Queens, among them.
The Mets, in addition to importing Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas and A.J. Minter, re-signed Jesse Winker and Sean Manaea this offseason. And Cohen, while saying he'll "never say no,” acknowledged that the longer the talks with Alonso stretch out, the more likely it is the club may move forward with an in-house option at first base.
"I'm being brutally honest," Cohen said. "I don't like the negotiations. I don't like what's been presented to us. Listen, maybe that changes. I'll always stay flexible. If it stays this way, we may have to go forward with the existing players we have."