Pete Alonso Jokingly Apologizes to Steve Cohen After Drawn-Out Mets Negotiation
Pete Alonso is back with the New York Mets after a drawn out chase in free agency. Despite his long and winding road back to the franchise, it appears the four-time MLB All-Star is in good spirits.
Alonso agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal to return to the Mets on February 12, after three months of negotiations. Midway through the chase, owner Steve Cohen said negotiations with the free agent first baseman were "exhausting," a sentiment the player did not share.
On Monday, Alonso was asked whether the negotiations ever exhausted him. He laughed and said, "No. Sorry, Steve."
It's nice everyone is friends now, but for months it didn't appear a reunion was in the cards for the two sides. Alonso hit free agency coming off a down year. In 2024 the 30-year-old slashed .240/.329/.456, putting producing the lowest OPS (.788) of his career. He hit 34 home runs and drove in 88 runs, both career lows for a full season. His 2.1 fWAR was similarly the lowest of his career outside of the shortened 2020 campaign.
Alonso will make $30 million this season and holds a $24 million player option for 2026. There is a chance he's back at the negotiation table with the Mets again next offseason.