Pete Alonso Smashes Record-Setting Home Run for Mets in Game 5 of NLCS

The New York first baseman put his team ahead with a huge blast, one that gets etched into the franchise record books.

Patrick Andres

Pete Alonso hitting a home run.
Pete Alonso hitting a home run. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Anyone who watched New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's towering home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday in Game 5 of the NLCS knew it was a capital B-Blast.

However, it was also somewhat of a historic blast.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com—citing Statcast data—Alonso's three-run round-tripper was the longest home run hit by a Met in the postseason since data tracking began at scale in 2015.

Per DiComo, Alonso's home run traveled 432 feet—one foot longer than the next longest home run, clubbed by catcher Travis d'Arnaud in Game 1 of the 2015 NLCS against the Chicago Cubs.

It's true that New York hasn't played a ton of postseason baseball since '15—making the playoffs just four times in that span, including a pair of wild-card games or series losses.

However, that makes Alonso's home run no less impressive—and all the more meaningful for a long-suffering fanbase.

