SI

Pete Crow-Armstrong Starts Off Cubs' Fourth of July Game With Fireworks

Crow-Armstrong started the Fourth of July with a bang.

Tim Capurso

Crow-Armstrong quickly showed exactly why he's an All-Star starter for the National League.
Crow-Armstrong quickly showed exactly why he's an All-Star starter for the National League. / Screengrab Twitter @TalkinBaseball_
In this story:

Pete Crow-Armstrong started off the Chicago Cubs' Fourth of July game against the St. Louis Cardinals with fireworks, quickly demonstrating why it was an easy decision for him to be named a National League All-Star starter.

First, Crow-Armstrong got the second out of the top of the first inning by laying out full extension on a dive to secure a line drive to center field off the bat of Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn.

Here's a look at the sensational catch.

Then, in the bottom of the first inning, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong went back-to-back, swatting a pair of solo home runs to put Chicago on the board.

For good measure, he added another solo homer in the bottom of the third inning, this one a 414-foot blast.

Cubs fans certainly don't need to be reminded, but these plays perfectly illustrated the brilliance of Crow-Armstrong.

You want defense? Crow-Armstrong ranks third among all centerfielders with 12 Outs Above Average. Offense? He has 23 home runs and 26 stolen bases.

He's a big reason why the Cubs are both in first place in the NL Central and leading the Cardinals 7-1 on the Fourth of July.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB