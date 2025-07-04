Pete Crow-Armstrong Starts Off Cubs' Fourth of July Game With Fireworks
Pete Crow-Armstrong started off the Chicago Cubs' Fourth of July game against the St. Louis Cardinals with fireworks, quickly demonstrating why it was an easy decision for him to be named a National League All-Star starter.
First, Crow-Armstrong got the second out of the top of the first inning by laying out full extension on a dive to secure a line drive to center field off the bat of Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn.
Here's a look at the sensational catch.
Then, in the bottom of the first inning, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong went back-to-back, swatting a pair of solo home runs to put Chicago on the board.
For good measure, he added another solo homer in the bottom of the third inning, this one a 414-foot blast.
Cubs fans certainly don't need to be reminded, but these plays perfectly illustrated the brilliance of Crow-Armstrong.
You want defense? Crow-Armstrong ranks third among all centerfielders with 12 Outs Above Average. Offense? He has 23 home runs and 26 stolen bases.
He's a big reason why the Cubs are both in first place in the NL Central and leading the Cardinals 7-1 on the Fourth of July.