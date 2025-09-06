SI

Pete Crow-Armstrong Injury Update: Cubs Star Pulled From Game After Fouling Ball Off Knee

Crow-Armstrong was named an All-Star for the first time this year.

Tim Capurso

Crow-Armstrong exited the game after the bottom of the sixth inning.
Crow-Armstrong exited the game after the bottom of the sixth inning. / Screengrab Twitter @WatchMarquee
A sight no Cubs fan wanted to see occurred on Saturday during the club's game against the Nationals at Wrigley Field.

During the bottom of the sixth inning, Cubs All-Star centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, facing Nationals reliever PJ Poulin with a 1-1 count, fouled an 89-mph sinker off his right knee. In considerable pain, Crow-Armstrong dropped his bat and hobbled up the third-base line, where he stopped and grabbed his knee as the Cubs trainer hurried out from the dugout.

The speedy outfielder finished the at-bat, which resulted in a walk, then exited the game after the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Cubs announced Crow-Armstrong left the game with a right knee contusion, according to Zoe Grossman of Marquee Sports Network.

Crow-Armstrong, at one point one of the favorites to be named National League MVP, is in the midst of a career year. Even after a second-half swoon, he owns a career-best .786 OPS and is flirting with a 30-homer, 30-stolen base season.

The Cubs, holding strong to the top wild-card spot in the NL, will hope Crow-Armstrong avoided serious injury.

