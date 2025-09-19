SI

Pete Crow-Armstrong Nearly Took a Teammate’s Head Off With a 105 MPH Line Drive

Stephen Douglas

Moisés Ballesteros was hit in the head by a Pete Crow-Armstrong line drive.
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Thursday night in a game broadcast on Fox. Since the game was nationally televised, millions of people around the country were able to see Pete Crow-Armstrong come very close to sending a teammate to the hospital with a line drive.

Facing a 2-0 count in the top of the fifth, PCA smashed a pitch down the first baseline. Reds first baseman Spencer Steer dove for the ball, but could not get a glove on it. That's when it hit Cubs designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros in the head.

Ballesteros was just able to turn his face away in time for the ball to hit him in the side of the helmet. Ballesteros bent over as the ball caromed into the outfield. Once he realized he was still alive he ran towards second only to get thrown out by the center fielder.

He immediately got up grimacing and walked towards the dugout. Amazingly, he was okay and stayed in the game. Fox even caught him joking about the play in the dugout with teammates.

Ballesteros and Crow-Armstrong combined to go 0 for 6 in the game, but considering how lucky they both were on that play, who can complain?

