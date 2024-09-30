Sources: Pete Rose, MLB's All-Time Hits Leader, Dead at 83
Pete Rose has died at 83 years old, a source close to Rose’s family confirmed to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci on Monday.
Rose was a 17-time All-Star and set multiple Major League Baseball records during a 24-year career that began in 1963. He retired as MLB's all-time leader in hits (4,256), singles (3,215), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), and plate appearances (15,890). He won three batting titles, two Gold Gloves, and was named National League MVP in 1973. Rose won World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and ’76 and earned another with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.
Rose transitioned into managing full time after acting as the Reds' player-manager from 1984 through the 1986 season. He led the team until August 1989 when his career changed dramatically.
On August 24, 1989, after a lengthy investigation, Rose voluntarily accepted a lifetime ban from baseball due to accusations that he gambled on games while playing for and managing the Reds. He was even alleged to have bet on his own team. In 1991, the Baseball Hall of Fame voted to ban everyone on the permanently ineligible list from induction, which barred Rose's selection.
After years of denials, in 2004, Rose admitted he had bet on baseball games, claiming he placed bets with bookies on Reds games as often as five times a week while managing the team in 1987. He maintained he never bet against the team.
Rose's lifetime ban is still a contentious issue in baseball circles and he appealed his status and unsuccessfully applied for reinstatement multiple times over the years.