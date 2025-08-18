Philadelphia Little Leaguers Really Trolled Pete Alonso After Mets Star Struck Out
Each year the Little League Classic gives those competing in Williamsport for youth sport's ultimate crown the opportunity to get up close and personal with Major League Baseball's superstars. It's a feel-good day on the calendar and Sunday night was no different as the New York Mets took down the Seattle Mariners in front of a youthful, particularly enthusiastic crowd.
Little Leaguers from Upper Uwchlan Township in Pennsylvania took advantage of their great seats to let members of the rival Mets know that this particular National League East rivalry takes zero days off even when the core value of sportsmanship is the center of all activities.
Here they are giving the business to Pete Alonso after the slugger struck out, as highlighted by the official MLB account with a crying laughing emoji.
Alonso, if interested in engaging with some tweens, could have the last laugh as the Mets enjoyed a victory and the Little Leaguers trolling him are 0-2 since stepping on the LLWS main stage as the Mid-Atlantic representatives.