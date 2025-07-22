Phillies Announcer Had Perfect Three-Word Reaction to Wild Catcher's Interference Call
The Philadelphia Phillies found a wild way to beat the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, as a catcher's interference call in the bottom of the 10th inning plated the winning run—much to the delight of the fans at Citizens Bank Park and to the amazement of the home team's announcers.
Edmundo Sosa was at the plate with the bases loaded when he checked his swing on a pitch that was outside the strike zone and called a ball. He quickly motioned to the home plate umpire that his bat hit Carlos Narvaez's glove. The call was immediately challenged and after a bit of a delay while replay officials looked it over, the ruling was made that it was in fact catcher's interference and the winning run crossed the plate.
This was the first time since 1971 that a game was ended by a catcher's interference call and Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy had a perfect reaction to it, saying: "Baseball is amazing" as Brandon Marsh scored the winning run.
Here's that moment, with McCarthy and John Kruk breaking it all down live on the Phillies' broadcast.
You gotta love baseball. Well, unless you're a Red Sox fan after that ending.