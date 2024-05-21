Phillies' Bryce Harper Gives High Schooler Assist Asking Date to Prom
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper has 135 assists to his name throughout his storied career, including the third-most as an outfielder by any active player.
None, however, was as important as an assist he gave a high school senior recently.
Harper helped Jake Portella—a senior at Haddonfield Memorial High School in Haddonfield, N.J.—ask his date to prom.
"Hi, Julia!" Harper said in a video, standing with Portella at what presumably was his date's house. "Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I'd help him out... so will you go to prom with him?"
Julia quickly agreed, hugging Harper and Jake in that order.
Very few athletes in Philadelphia history have obtained high enough approval ratings to be utilized for prom proposals, but Harper—slashing .273/.380/.509 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs for the 34-14 Phillies this season—definitely fits that bill.
And thanks to the seven-time All-Star, Portella won't be dancing on his own.