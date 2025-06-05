SI

Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Leaves Game After Taking Brutal Foul Ball Below the Belt

This was hard to watch.

Madison Williams

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto doubles over in pain from a pitch hitting him in the groin area.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto doubles over in pain from a pitch hitting him in the groin area. / John Foley/Screengrab
J.T. Realmuto suffered a pretty painful injury on Wednesday night.

While he was catching for Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jordan Romano in the bottom of the ninth inning, a 94-mph fastball just barely went off of Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette's bat and hit Realmuto in the groin.

Realmuto doubled over with pain. He sat in the batters box for some time before leaving the game, and struggled to walk when he finally did make it to his feet.

The full video of the pitch and injury can be viewed here, but watch at your own discretion.

On top of losing Realmuto in the ninth inning, the Phillies ended up losing the game thanks to Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scoring a game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, shortly after Realmuto's exit.

The Phillies will face the Toronto Blue Jays again on Thursday afternoon, so we'll know pretty soon if Realmuto can return to the lineup or not.

