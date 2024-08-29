Phillies Demote Taijuan Walker to Bullpen Role Amid Recent Struggles
The Philadelphia Phillies are making a change to their starting rotation, hoping to find a bit more consistency as they look to close out the season. Following some recent woes on the mound from Taijuan Walker, the veteran right-hander is being moved to the bullpen.
To replace him in the starting rotation, the team is expected to promote a pitcher from the minor leagues. Matt Gelb of The Athletic indicated there's a "good chance" they'll opt to roll with Tyler Phillips for Tuesday's outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Walker has surrendered 12 earned runs and 21 hits over his last two starts, while striking out just two batters across nine innings of work. He's recorded an unsightly 6.50 ERA on the season throughout 14 starts this year with a 1.642 WHIP.
Philadelphia has failed to win any of his last eight starts, prompting the change from manager Rob Thomson.
The Phillies hold a five game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The teams started a three-game series on Thursday.