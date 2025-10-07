Phillies Fans Boo Closer Jhoan Duran’s Cinematic Entrance With Team Down Three Runs
Phillies fans weren't having it after watching their team get dominated by the Dodgers for two games of the National League Division Series.
On Monday night, Philadelphia fell to Los Angeles 4-3 after losing Game 1 by a score of 5-3 on Saturday. Things got so bad for the Philly faithful that they actually booed their own closer.
The Phillies trailed the Dodgers 4-1 entering the top of the ninth inning, and Jhoan Duran came out to his closer entrance, which features the stadium lights going off, flames, etc. It’s an entrance that exudes confidence and a sense of inevitability when Duran is entering a game with the lead and looking to close out a win. When his job is “keep the deficit to three runs,” the pyro is far less endearing.
The team's fans were not impressed or enthused, and booed as he entered the game.
Video is below.
That's rough.
Duran did his job. He allowed a double and a walk, but got out of the frame without allowing a run.
Philadelphia mounted a ninth-inning comeback, as Alec Bohm singled to lead off the inning, then J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos followed with doubles to cut L.A.'s lead to 4-3.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson then called for Bryson Stott to bunt Castellanos over, but the veteran outfielder was thrown out going to third. Harrison Bader followed with a single, but Max Kepler and Trea Turner authored back-to-back groundouts to end the game with the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
One of MLB's best home-field advantages has now been squandered. The Phillies were 55-26 at home this season, and they lost the first two NLDS games in their own park. Now they'll have to win each of the next three games to advance. That's a tall order when facing the defending World Series champs.