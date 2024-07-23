Report: Phillies Discussing Garrett Crochet, Jack Flaherty Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have a chokehold on the best record in the National League, but don't expect them to stand pat at the MLB trade deadline. In fact, they're aiming to make a splash.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday the Phillies are looking at upgrades for their starting rotation before next week's deadline, and two big names are being discussed. Morosi says Philadelphia is discussing deals for Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet and Detroit Tigers righty Jack Flaherty, among others.
The Phillies already have a strong starting rotation. Zack Wheeler leads the way with a 10–4 record, a 2.70 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. Ranger Suarez and Aaron Nola back him up capably. Nola is 11–4 with a 3.54 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, while Suarez is 10–4 with a 2.87 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. That trio matches any top three in the majors. They also have Cristopher Sanchez, who is 7–5 with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Wheeler (2.8), Suarez (2.8), Nola (1.9) and Sanchez (2.0) have produced a combined 9.5 WAR.
Clearly, Philadelphia wants more as the franchise appears to be all-in on this season. Crochet is the big prize. Through 20 starts, he's 6–6 with a 3.02 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and an MLB-best 150 strikeouts. He also leads all big league pitchers in fWAR (3.9) and is second in FIP (2.37). The only issue for Crochet is usage. This season he has already thrown 42 1/3 more innings than he has at any time dating back to his college days. He threw 65 innings as a sophomore at Tennessee, which is his previous max. He only threw 12 2/3 innings in 2023 following recovery from Tommy John surgery. Despite durability concerns, it would still take a haul to land Crochet, as he's under team control for two more seasons.
Flaherty is another solid option. He bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million contract with the Tigers and has produced. Through 17 starts, he's 7–5 with a 3.13 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts against 17 walks in 100 2/3 innings. He boasts a 3.16 FIP and has produced 2.3 fWAR. Flaherty has also had durability issues in his career, but he threw 144.1 innings in 2023 and could likely go far higher this season.
Both Flaherty and Crochet would cost significant prospect capital to acquire. Flaherty is a straight rental, so he'd be cheaper, but is still expected to fetch a high price given his production.
The Phillies are going for it in 2024. It's no surprise they're targeting the top of the pitching market as the July 30 deadline approaches.