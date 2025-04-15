Phillies, Giants Announcers Destroy Ump Over Laughably Bad Strike Three Call

Giants announcers Dave Flemming and Javier López agreed with the Philly guys.



"He walked him. NO HE DID NOT. Strike 3 called. Wow. Realmuto's unhappy and I don't blame him."



"Two gifts in the at-bat but you will take it if you're Erik Miller and you're the Giants. Oh wow." pic.twitter.com/YXxC5FZ14A