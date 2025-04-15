SI

Phillies, Giants Announcers Destroy Ump Over Laughably Bad Strike Three Call

Andy Nesbitt

The Phillies' J.T. Realmuto got rang up on an awful call against the Giants.
The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the San Francisco Giants, 10-4, at home on Monday night and one bad call by the home plate umpire in a key moment had everyone, including the announcers of both teams, in utter disbelief.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had a full count with two outs and two runners on in a four-run game in the bottom of the seventh. He thought he had drawn a walk on a pitch that was well outside the zone but was then stunned to hear Tony Randazzo ring him up with a called third strike.

The Phillies' announcers did not hold back on Randazzo:

"Oh my goodness, that's an awful call," Ruben Amaro Jr. said. "That is not a good call."

"That is way off the plate...That was as egregious a miss as you will see from a home plate umpire," Tom McCarthy added.

This call was so bad even the Giants' announcers were shocked:

Not great!

The Phillies fell to 9-7 on the season while the red-hot Giants improved to 12-4.

Published
