Phillies, Giants Announcers Destroy Ump Over Laughably Bad Strike Three Call
The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the San Francisco Giants, 10-4, at home on Monday night and one bad call by the home plate umpire in a key moment had everyone, including the announcers of both teams, in utter disbelief.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had a full count with two outs and two runners on in a four-run game in the bottom of the seventh. He thought he had drawn a walk on a pitch that was well outside the zone but was then stunned to hear Tony Randazzo ring him up with a called third strike.
The Phillies' announcers did not hold back on Randazzo:
"Oh my goodness, that's an awful call," Ruben Amaro Jr. said. "That is not a good call."
"That is way off the plate...That was as egregious a miss as you will see from a home plate umpire," Tom McCarthy added.
This call was so bad even the Giants' announcers were shocked:
Not great!
The Phillies fell to 9-7 on the season while the red-hot Giants improved to 12-4.