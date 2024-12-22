Phillies Add to Starting Rotation With Trade for LHP Jesús Luzardo From Marlins
The Phillies added to their already solid starting pitching rotation on Sunday morning.
As first reported by Fansided's Robert Murray, Philadelphia is trading for left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo from the Miami Marlins. The team has since confirmed the news on social media.
Miami is sending both Luzardo and catcher Paul McIntosh to the Phillies in exchange for minor league outfielder Emaarion Boyd and infielder Starlyn Caba.
To make room for Luzardo on the 40-man roster, Philadelphia has designated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert for assignment.
After being drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2016, Luzardo made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2019. He's been with the Marlins since 2021 and after missing time with both arm and back injuries last year, went 3-6 in 12 starts with a 5.00 ERA. Luzardo is 26-34 with a 4.29 ERA in seven big league seasons.
The Phillies went 95-67 in 2024, finishing first in the NL East before a 3-1 Division Series exit in the postseason at the hands of the Mets.
The 27-year-old Luzardo joins Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola in a stacked Philadelphia rotation.