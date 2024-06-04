Funny Moment Between Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, Brewers' Rhys Hoskins Was Baseball Poetry
MLB scriptwriters couldn't have written in a better moment during Monday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, which was Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins's first game back in Philadelphia since signing with Milwaukee this past offseason.
Hoskins received a standing ovation from the Phillies crowd—and even had his old walk-up song played through the public address system at Citizens Bank Park.
But nothing topped the moment Hoskins had with Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto during the top of the fifth inning. Hoskins worked a walk, then watched as old teammate Zack Wheeler induced a pair of outs.
That's when the fun began.
Hoskins took a large lead off of first, then broke for second, swiping the base as the throw from Realmuto, which seemed suspiciously feeble, bounced in the dirt. The Brewers slugger then turned and stared at Realmuto, who could only chuckle.
But Realmuto got his revenge moments later when Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins singled to center and Hoskins headed for home. Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas fired a perfect throw and Realmuto, despite Hoskins's attempts to dodge it, applied the tag for the out.
Realmuto then good-naturedly ribbed Hoskins, and the two slapped each other's rears as they headed back to their respective dugouts.
Baseball poetry in motion.
Realmuto and Hoskins were both asked about the play after the game.
"Yeah, well he stole a base on me at second and then he turned and stared right at me and smiled," Realmuto said. "So, just a little friendly banter there, giving it back to him after I tagged him out."
When a reporter joked that the stolen base was Wheeler's fault, Realmuto replied, "Yeah, it was definitely on Wheeler but nonetheless, he stole a base on me, so he said he's going to have that one forever."
Meanwhile, Hoskins had this to say, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Obviously wish we were able to get the run at home—Rojas made a great throw—but we'll always be able to go back and forth about that."
Hoskins completed the homecoming with a solo home run to left field in the seventh inning. He spent the first six seasons of his MLB career in Philadelphia, posting a .846 OPS with 148 home runs while appearing in one World Series in 2022.