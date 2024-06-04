Rhys Hoskins Gets Warm Reception From Phillies Fans in Return to Philadelphia
Rhys Hoskins returned to Philadelphia on Monday for the first time since parting ways with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, and the City of Brotherly Love welcomed him back with open arms.
Hoskins, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency, spent the first seven years of his career with the Phils, and he received a warm reception from fans during his return to Citizens Bank Park on Monday evening as Philadelphia hosted the first of a three-game set against the Brewers.
The Phillies played Hoskins's old walk-up song, "Slide" by Calvin Harris, for his first at-bat of the game, something they very rarely do for opposing hitters, and the crowd rose to his feet to show their respect and admiration for the 31-year-old.
With his bat in one hand, an emotional Hoskins waved to the adoring crowd during an ovation that lasted for around a minute.
Although he popped out in his first at-bat during the second inning, he managed to ignite the crowd later on with a solo shot, which was Milwaukee's lone run of the game.
Despite the fact that Hoskins no longer dons the Phillies' white and red uniform, Monday's reunion made clear that there's no love lost between the veteran slugger and the fan base.