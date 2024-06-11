Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto to Undergo Knee Surgery, Placed on Injured List
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has been placed on the injured list and will undergo surgery to address a issue with his meniscus, the team announced Tuesday. The team did not give a timetable for his return.
Realmuto, 33, will have a meniscectomy procedure on his right knee in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Rafael Marchán has been called up from Triple A to take his place on the roster and join veteran Garrett Stubbs as Philadelphia’s second backstop.
Realmuto has been experiencing knee pain since early May and the Phillies had given him additional rest in recent weeks. Since May 6, he has only played 19 of the team’s 28 games. He has posted a slash line of .261/.309/.411 this season but has managed just two hits in his past six games.
Despite his recent struggles, the former All-Star’s absence will still be a blow to a Phillies team that currently holds the best record in the National League at 45–20. When healthy, Realmuto is one of the best offensive catchers in the game. His replacements—Stubbs and Marchán—are both glove-first catchers who offer little at the plate.