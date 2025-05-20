Phillies Offer Proof of Life for Baseball Kyle Schwarber Hit for 300th Career HR
The Philadelphia Phillies beat up on the woeful Colorado Rockies on Monday night, notching a 9-3 victory that included a titanic solo blast by Kyle Schwarber that served as the 300th homer of his career. The ninth-inning missile featured an exit velocity of 109.3 mph and traveld 466 feet before denting the facade of Coors Field's third deck.
While this is a tremendous accomplishment for the 32-year-old slugger, the most important thing is that everyone is OK as no unlucky fan found themselves the path of the rocket.
The Phillies also offered some proof of life for the baseball involved in the milestone, which somehow stayed spherical despite the two tremendous impact.
The sweet-swinging lefty was asked postgame if 12-year-old Kyle Schwarber ever would have imagined a future with 300 major league home runs to his name.
"Probably not," Schwarber admitted.
Schwarber was 12 in 2005 and there was plenty to think about beyond his baseball future, like learning all the lines from Wedding Crashers or Derrick Lee chasing a batting title for the Chicago Cubs.
The Phillies' victory kept them atop the National League East and moved the Rockies to 8-39 in a season they could never conceive of either.