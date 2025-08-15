Phillies Make Decision on Starting Rotation Plans Ahead of Aaron Nola's Return
The Philadelphia Phillies already boast one of MLB's best starting pitching rotations, and that five-man group is set to welcome another member in the coming days.
Manager Rob Thomson told reporters today that Aaron Nola will be making his return to the Phillies after missing the last three months with an ankle injury and a subsequent stress fracture to his ribs.
Nola is set to make his return to the rotation on Sunday against the Nationals, and Thomson informed reporters that Philadelphia will go with a six-man pitching rotation for the time being, via ESPN. He didn't specify how long that would last, though he said the team will go through the rotation "once, for sure" and reassess after that.
Given the performance of their starting pitchers this season, it's a move that makes plenty of sense. The Phillies have two Cy Young candidates in Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, and four starters––Wheeler, Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo––with a bWAR of 2.4 or greater. Taijuan Walker has also been a solid rotation member since returning to starting duties, and he owns a 3.05 ERA over his last five starts.
It's not a bad problem to have, as the Phillies map out their pitching plans for the remainder of the season. Getting a sixth man in the rotation will allow all of the starters to get a bit more rest, which could prove valuable down the stretch run of the season.
Nola had uncharacteristically struggled before landing on the IL. The 32-year-old had a 6.16 ERA in his first nine starts, and had surrendered 11 home runs in 49 2/3 innings. After a lengthy spell on the shelf, he'll hope to return to his previous form as he gets back to the mound.