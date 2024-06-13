SI

Nick Castellanos Calmly Asks Home Plate Umpire to 'F-----' Speak Up, Brother'

Umpire Derek Thomas listens to Nick Castellanos voice a complaint during Red Sox - Phillies.
The Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. To the surprise of no one, something interesting happened in the game and it had to do with Nick Castellanos. Over the weekend he brought his particular brand of notability to London and made a British play-by-play announcer famous when he grounded into a game-ending 2-3 double-play against the Mets.

Back in the states, Castellanos went hitless on Tuesday, but bounced back going 2-for-4 against the Sox on Wednesday. During the top of the 7th inning he took too much time getting to the plate and was called for a pitch timer violation and given an 0-1 count. That's when Castellanos had a word with the umpire and let him know how things work around here.

Much of it was hard to hear, but Castellanos clearly finished by telling umpire Derek Thomas, "Out of respect for someone who's been in the league for over ten years you gotta f-----' speak up, brother."

Most people would probably get tossed for speaking so sternly to the home plate umpire. Castellanos though? First of all, he's been in the league for over ten years. Don't know if you've heard. And Thomas? Well, he's one of the best umpires in baseball this season.

So Castellanos said his piece and then he let Thomas do his job as he made four accurate calls and the Phillies outfielder drew a walk after starting in a 0-1 hole without seeing a pitch. This is how things are supposed to work in baseball's marketplace of ideas. Brother.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

