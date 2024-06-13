Nick Castellanos Calmly Asks Home Plate Umpire to 'F-----' Speak Up, Brother'
The Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. To the surprise of no one, something interesting happened in the game and it had to do with Nick Castellanos. Over the weekend he brought his particular brand of notability to London and made a British play-by-play announcer famous when he grounded into a game-ending 2-3 double-play against the Mets.
Back in the states, Castellanos went hitless on Tuesday, but bounced back going 2-for-4 against the Sox on Wednesday. During the top of the 7th inning he took too much time getting to the plate and was called for a pitch timer violation and given an 0-1 count. That's when Castellanos had a word with the umpire and let him know how things work around here.
Much of it was hard to hear, but Castellanos clearly finished by telling umpire Derek Thomas, "Out of respect for someone who's been in the league for over ten years you gotta f-----' speak up, brother."
Most people would probably get tossed for speaking so sternly to the home plate umpire. Castellanos though? First of all, he's been in the league for over ten years. Don't know if you've heard. And Thomas? Well, he's one of the best umpires in baseball this season.
So Castellanos said his piece and then he let Thomas do his job as he made four accurate calls and the Phillies outfielder drew a walk after starting in a 0-1 hole without seeing a pitch. This is how things are supposed to work in baseball's marketplace of ideas. Brother.