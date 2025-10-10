SI

Phillies Make Nightmarish MLB History in Walk-Off Loss to Dodgers in NLDS

Orion Kerkering's game-ending error in the 11th inning of Game 4 made history.

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering's 11th-inning error to lose Game 4 of the NLDS made history.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering's 11th-inning error to lose Game 4 of the NLDS made history. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Phillies exited the 2025 MLB postseason in one of the worst ways imaginable on Thursday night and made some history in doing so.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Philadelphia was locked in a tight battle with the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS, with the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning. Reliever Orion Kerkering was on the mound with the bases loaded and two outs, facing L.A.'s ninth hitter, Andy Pages.

On an 0-1 pitch, the 24-year-old righty induced a grounder back to him and bobbled it. After recovering, he made the ill-fated decision to attempt to get an out at home plate, rather than the easier play at first base. He immediately regretted that decision. His throw to the plate sailed past catcher J.T. Realmuto, allowing Hyeseong Kim to score the winning run from third base, and sending the Dodgers to the NLCS.

That was just an awful sequence for Kerkering, his teammates, and Phillies fans everywhere. The error also made history.

The Phillies' loss to the Dodgers was the first postseason series in history to end in a walk-off error. That's a fact that adds insult to injury for everyone involved.

Los Angeles now moves on to its fourth NLCS in the last six seasons.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB