Phillies Make Nightmarish MLB History in Walk-Off Loss to Dodgers in NLDS
The Phillies exited the 2025 MLB postseason in one of the worst ways imaginable on Thursday night and made some history in doing so.
Philadelphia was locked in a tight battle with the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS, with the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning. Reliever Orion Kerkering was on the mound with the bases loaded and two outs, facing L.A.'s ninth hitter, Andy Pages.
On an 0-1 pitch, the 24-year-old righty induced a grounder back to him and bobbled it. After recovering, he made the ill-fated decision to attempt to get an out at home plate, rather than the easier play at first base. He immediately regretted that decision. His throw to the plate sailed past catcher J.T. Realmuto, allowing Hyeseong Kim to score the winning run from third base, and sending the Dodgers to the NLCS.
That was just an awful sequence for Kerkering, his teammates, and Phillies fans everywhere. The error also made history.
The Phillies' loss to the Dodgers was the first postseason series in history to end in a walk-off error. That's a fact that adds insult to injury for everyone involved.
Los Angeles now moves on to its fourth NLCS in the last six seasons.