Phillies No Longer Have Interest in Jazz Chisholm, Other Star Players, per Report
The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball right now at 62–36, and it sounds like the team isn't interested in changing up the lineup any time soon.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported updates on three players the Phillies previously showed interest in picking up—Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and Oakland Athletes outfielder Brent Rooker. Apparently the Phillies have "no interest" in Chisholm, "have shied away" from Pham and don't believe Rooker is "a fit" for the team.
The only interest the Phillies seem to have right now based on Nightengale's reporting is for Marlins closer Tanner Scott. This interest is sparked by Philadelphia's current closer Jose Alvarado's recent struggles with a 4.35 ERA.
Chisholm is averaging .248/.320/.402 through 95 games played this season. He has 90 hits, 42 runs and 12 home runs. Pham is averaging .267/.338/.375 in his first season with the White Sox. Rooker is averaging .294/.372/.579. He's hit 22 home runs, along with 91 hits and 47 runs.
The Phillies have limited time to officially decide about all these players as the MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching on Tuesday, July 30.