Simple Single to Left Turns Into Little League Home Run Once Phillies Get Involved
The Philadelphia Phillies quite obviously did not have their best stuff against the Reds in Cincinnati on Wednesday night, as evidenced by the 8-0 defeat they suffered. The NL East-leading Phils only mustered three hits and their defense wasn't much better. If there's a bright side it's that both of their errors came in the span of a matter of seconds on the same play.
Already enjoying a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Cincinnati's Noelvi Marte lined what looked to be a completely ordinary single to left field. That's when the chaos began.
Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh attempted to gun down Austin Hays as he scampered toward home from his previous post on second base. But the throw was high and couldn't be corralled by catcher J.T. Realmuto. By the time pitcher Cristopher Sanchez could track it down Marte was cruising toward third and would be able to leisurely trot home after the throw sailed deep into the outfield.
The end result was a Little League home run. Which might be a rough term for the youngsters who play baseball because there were four games from Williamsport on television yesterday and not a single one featured anything coming close to this type of action. One day perhaps we'll band together and decided that term needs to be changed but that day is not today.