Phillies Reveal Starting Rotation Plan After Walker Buehler Addition
The Philadelphia Phillies will have a new-look rotation soon.
On Sunday, the team signed Walker Buehler after he was cut loose by the Boston Red Sox. The 31-year-old will soon join the team's starting rotation. The Athletic's Matt Gelb is reporting Buehler will start for the Phillies on September 12 against the Kansas City Royals after one Triple-A tune-up. The team will go with a six-man rotation moving forward.
With Zack Wheeler out for the season, Buehler will join a rotation that features Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Taijuan Walker, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez.
Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston in December, but it didn't work out. In 23 appearances starts for the Red Sox, the two-time All-Star went 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts against 55 walks in 112 1/3 innings. He posted career-worsts in fWAR (-0.7) and xFIP (4.94).
The Phillies will hope a change of scenery helps Buehler turn things around. With Wheeler out, they'll need some help in the rotation.