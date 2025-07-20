SI

Phillies Set to Sign Veteran Reliever David Robertson

The 40-year-old is reuniting with his former team.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran reliever David Robertson is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Veteran reliever David Robertson is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Robertson, who turned 40 earlier this year, conducted a workout for multiple teams on Saturday in Providence, R.I. The workout yielded a deal for the rest of the season with Philadelphia that will pay him $6.22 million (prorated from $16 million) according to Mark Feisand of MLB.com.

Robertson has not pitched this season, but spent 2024 with the Texas Rangers, where he posted a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts and 27 walks. This will be Robertson's 17th MLB season and his third stint in Philadelphia.

Robertson is hoping to help stabilize a contending Phillies club that ranks 23rd in the major leagues in bullpen ERA.

