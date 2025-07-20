Phillies Set to Sign Veteran Reliever David Robertson
The 40-year-old is reuniting with his former team.
Veteran reliever David Robertson is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Robertson, who turned 40 earlier this year, conducted a workout for multiple teams on Saturday in Providence, R.I. The workout yielded a deal for the rest of the season with Philadelphia that will pay him $6.22 million (prorated from $16 million) according to Mark Feisand of MLB.com.
Robertson has not pitched this season, but spent 2024 with the Texas Rangers, where he posted a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts and 27 walks. This will be Robertson's 17th MLB season and his third stint in Philadelphia.
Robertson is hoping to help stabilize a contending Phillies club that ranks 23rd in the major leagues in bullpen ERA.
