Phillies Share Awesome All-Star Hype Video for Their Legendary Bat Boy
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is just over a week away with the full rosters for the Midsummer Classic revealed over the holiday weekend.
This means the various hype videos all 30 teams released to advocate for fans to vote for their players will now rest in the social media archives forevermore. However, there are still votes left to be cast—and the Philadelphia Phillies dropped one more hype video to rally their fans.
Over the weekend, MLB announced the finalists for the 2025 All-Star Ball Crew. Two ball boys or girls will be selected to participate in the All-Star festivities at Truist Park next week, with fans casting the deciding votes between the four candidates. One of the candidates is Philly bat boy Adam Crognale, a favorite of the Phillies community.
In his honor, the team released an awesome hype video for Crognale to advocate for his spot in the All-Star Game. It rules.
Crognale was nominated for the first play of the above montage, but as you can see, he has a few more highlights too. In addition, he does great work in the community; Crognale is a lymphoma survivor and was nominated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year award in 2024.
The next few days will reveal if the Phillies inspired the fans of Philadelphia enough to get Crognale his flowers.