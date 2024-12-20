Phillies to Sign Longtime Twins OF Max Kepler to One-Year Deal
Max Kepler reportedly is on the move.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to sign Kepler to a one-year deal worth $10 million in free agency. MLB.com's Todd Zolecki was first to report the news.
Kepler, 31, has spent his entire professional baseball career with the Minnesota Twins. A native of Berlin, Germany, he signed with the Twins as a 16-year-old in 2009 and debuted six years later in '15.
Over 10 seasons with the Twins, Kepler batted .237/.318/.429 with 205 doubles and 161 homers. He had his best season in 2019, mashing a career-high 36 homers as a key cog in the Twins' lineup that set an MLB single-season record with 307 dingers.
Kepler had a down year at the plate in 2024, batting .253/.302/.380 with just eight homers in 105 games.
Kepler will join the mix of Phillies outfielders in 2025, a group that includes Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.