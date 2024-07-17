SI

Phillies' Trea Turner Made Incredible Play While Mic'd Up at All-Star Game

Tom Dierberger

Trea Turner smiles after making a diving stop at shortstop in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Trea Turner smiles after making a diving stop at shortstop in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. / Fox Sports
In this story:

It didn't take long for Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner to flash the leather Tuesday night in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning, American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball to Turner at shortstop. Turner dove to his left, trapped the ball in his glove and flipped it to Ketel Marte at second base for an out.

To make the play even better, Turner was mic'd up on the Fox Sports broadcast at the time, alongside Phillies teammates Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper, who were fired up after his big defensive highlight.

"Let's go! Are you kidding me?" Harper shouted from first base after the play.

"Well, it officially is the greatest play by a player that has wore the mic," Fox Sports announcer Joe Davis said on the broadcast.

That is certainly going to be hard to top.

Turner batted third in NL manager Torey Lovullo's All-Star lineup and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Tuesday night marked Turner's third career All-Star Game appearance and his first since signing with the Phillies in 2022.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB