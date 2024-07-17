Phillies' Trea Turner Made Incredible Play While Mic'd Up at All-Star Game
It didn't take long for Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner to flash the leather Tuesday night in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.
With one out in the bottom of the second inning, American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball to Turner at shortstop. Turner dove to his left, trapped the ball in his glove and flipped it to Ketel Marte at second base for an out.
To make the play even better, Turner was mic'd up on the Fox Sports broadcast at the time, alongside Phillies teammates Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper, who were fired up after his big defensive highlight.
"Let's go! Are you kidding me?" Harper shouted from first base after the play.
"Well, it officially is the greatest play by a player that has wore the mic," Fox Sports announcer Joe Davis said on the broadcast.
That is certainly going to be hard to top.
Turner batted third in NL manager Torey Lovullo's All-Star lineup and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Tuesday night marked Turner's third career All-Star Game appearance and his first since signing with the Phillies in 2022.